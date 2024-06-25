Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,778 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 80.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.88.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,838,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,289. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

