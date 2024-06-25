HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stake Raised by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,226 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in HP by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 401,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of HP by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 358,231 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $1,758,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,879. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

