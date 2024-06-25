Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.
Imperial Petroleum Price Performance
IMPPP opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. Imperial Petroleum has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $25.25.
About Imperial Petroleum
