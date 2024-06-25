Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

IMPPP opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. Imperial Petroleum has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

About Imperial Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.