Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Director Patrick Loulou Acquires 11,000 Shares

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Loulou bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,750.00.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$10.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.75. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.05 and a 52 week high of C$13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$242.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.80 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.0799919 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently -56.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on INE

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.