Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Stake Trimmed by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,281,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after acquiring an additional 316,072 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3,207.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 911,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 884,218 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 11.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 728,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,629,000 after buying an additional 76,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 34.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after buying an additional 184,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,855 shares. The firm has a market cap of $729.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

