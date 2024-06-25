Insider Buying: Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Acquires 27,900 Shares of Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag bought 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,256.00.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Roy Sebag bought 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$8,700.00.

Shares of XAU stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.84. 32,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of -0.71. Goldmoney Inc. has a 1 year low of C$6.45 and a 1 year high of C$10.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21.

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

