Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $1,511,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,498,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,116,568.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $1,594,450.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,048,850.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $958,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $957,550.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $952,050.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $1,217,150.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $1,172,050.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ CRDO traded up $2.15 on Tuesday, reaching $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,414,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,389. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.89 and a beta of 2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,063,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,224,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,302,000 after buying an additional 413,149 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRDO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

View Our Latest Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.