Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) President Sells 10,735 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD traded up $8.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,833. The firm has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.88, a PEG ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $394.64.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

