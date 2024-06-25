Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells 6,519 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $964,877.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,845,046.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 18th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.92, for a total value of $754,600.00.
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $732,450.00.
- On Friday, April 26th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 26,661 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $3,919,700.22.
- On Monday, April 15th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,244 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total value of $147,625.48.
Impinj Price Performance
Shares of PI traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.96. 290,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,893. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.34 and a beta of 1.80. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $175.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.24 and its 200 day moving average is $121.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.10.
Institutional Trading of Impinj
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 117.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.
Impinj Company Profile
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
