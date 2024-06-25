Insider Selling: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Insider Sells 7,859 Shares of Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $5.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.06. 2,316,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,436.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.21. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $139.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

