Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 182.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,784 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,878,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,155,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $69.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.92. The company has a market capitalization of $542.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

