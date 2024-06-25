Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Up to $5.90

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.90, but opened at $6.07. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 94,885 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter & Co, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $332.84 million during the quarter. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 301.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $550,000. 22.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

See Also

