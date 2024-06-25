Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $13.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,887. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $443.81.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

