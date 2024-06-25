Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Stake Increased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $15,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 50.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 124.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 86,577 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.14. 320,820 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.2324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

