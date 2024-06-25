Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 36,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

RSP traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.60. 3,008,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,112. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

