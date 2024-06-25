Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.14 and last traded at $50.07. 22,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,360% from the average session volume of 1,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49.

Get Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,199,000.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.