Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Stock Position Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 141,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 254,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,154,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.67. The stock had a trading volume of 75,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,105. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

