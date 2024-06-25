Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,102 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 224% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,265 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IR

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.15. 913,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.23.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.