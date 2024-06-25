Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Invitation Homes has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 143.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INVH

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.