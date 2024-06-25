iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,030 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $81.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,163. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2621 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

