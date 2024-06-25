iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.26 and last traded at $35.21. Approximately 642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $40.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13.

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Asia\u002FPacific Dividend ETF (DVYA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of consistent highest dividend-yielding companies in the Asia-Pacific region. DVYA was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

