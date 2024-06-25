iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s Largest Position

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.4% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $546.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,259. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $526.21 and its 200-day moving average is $507.74. The firm has a market cap of $471.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

