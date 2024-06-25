iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.1% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after acquiring an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $547.21. 2,275,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,343,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $551.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

