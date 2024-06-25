iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 398.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IJH traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $58.49. 1,064,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,523,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

