iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 452,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,422 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 2.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $24,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,921,000 after purchasing an additional 295,954 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,596,000 after purchasing an additional 568,833 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 805,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 161,645 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 593,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 51,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 460,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 61,603 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.87. 39,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,065. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $55.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.58.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

