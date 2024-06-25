iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Raised by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,179 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 2.6% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $21,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.52. 656,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,058. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.97. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $94.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

