iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 8,239 shares.The stock last traded at $183.28 and had previously closed at $183.17.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $952.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

