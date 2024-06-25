iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

BATS EFG traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $103.14. 550,152 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

