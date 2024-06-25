iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,610 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $20,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,948,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,165,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,549,000 after purchasing an additional 393,031 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,475,000 after acquiring an additional 212,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.62. 360,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.77.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

