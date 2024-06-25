iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.53 and last traded at $42.30. Approximately 6,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.
iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $152.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.47.
iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.
Featured Stories
