iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,785,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,764 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,959,000 after acquiring an additional 167,538 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,845,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,160,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after acquiring an additional 169,443 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.63. 1,345,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.02. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

