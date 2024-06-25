iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by McNaughton Wealth Management LLC

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.12. The stock had a trading volume of 501,826 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.42 and its 200 day moving average is $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

