iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 788,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 16.7% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $227,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,533,000 after acquiring an additional 146,971 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,954,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,904,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,225,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,478,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWB stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.87. The company had a trading volume of 482,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,872. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $299.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.