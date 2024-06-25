iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,769 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $350,964,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $161,097,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.34. 99,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,525. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

