iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Central Valley Advisors LLC

Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.18. 7,022,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,807,344. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.47.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

