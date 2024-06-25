iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,828,000 after purchasing an additional 215,822 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,698,000 after purchasing an additional 712,662 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,185,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,043,000 after purchasing an additional 172,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $120.71. The stock had a trading volume of 226,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,028. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.