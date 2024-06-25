iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $92.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,314,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,783. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $93.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.55 and its 200 day moving average is $82.20.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

