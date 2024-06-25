Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.63.

Jabil stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Jabil has a 12-month low of $100.18 and a 12-month high of $156.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,877 shares of company stock worth $3,519,883 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

