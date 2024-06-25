Jacobs & Co. CA Cuts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 35.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 70,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,479 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2,125.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 259,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 247,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $6,157,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,377,153 shares of company stock worth $240,054,945. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Argus began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. 11,408,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,216,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 203.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.