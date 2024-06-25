Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jacobs & Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.5% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.8% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 17,707 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $96,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

