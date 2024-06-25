Jacobs & Co. CA Has $4.02 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 19,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 17.8% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT traded down $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.76. 308,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,792. The firm has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.45 and its 200 day moving average is $195.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Mizuho began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.91.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

