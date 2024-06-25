Jacobs & Co. CA Has $5.83 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,541 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.83. 944,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,242,862. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $40.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

