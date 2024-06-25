Jacobs & Co. CA Lowers Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,838,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,762,577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,377,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $932,571,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 970,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $14.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,077.97. 154,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,294. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $971.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $945.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $1,081.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total value of $798,820.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $65,162,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $60,414,782. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,008.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

