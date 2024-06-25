James F. Young Sells 7,500 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Novavax Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,137,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,343,729. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $23.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVAX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 51,274 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Novavax in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 108.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 240,514 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 47.7% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Further Reading

