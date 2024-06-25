JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $103-104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.60 million. JFrog also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.59-0.61 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $32.92. The company had a trading volume of 227,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,147. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 0.93. JFrog has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $1,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,731,371 shares in the company, valued at $260,504,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $1,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,731,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,504,057.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 57,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,048,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,154,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,648 shares of company stock worth $8,419,115 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

