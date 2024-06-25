JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.64

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 142495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital downgraded JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 10.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,350,000 after buying an additional 150,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,445,000 after acquiring an additional 92,737 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 326,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in JinkoSolar by 494.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 284,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 236,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

