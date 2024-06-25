JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Stock Position Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPME. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5,281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 87,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,353,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $429,000.

Shares of JPME traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.20. 7,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.24. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.21 and a twelve month high of $99.16.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

