JPMorgan European Discovery (JEDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from JPMorgan European Discovery’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan European Discovery Stock Performance
JPMorgan European Discovery stock opened at GBX 461.98 ($5.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £672.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2,572.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 471.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 445.13. JPMorgan European Discovery has a 52 week low of GBX 352.68 ($4.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 488.50 ($6.20). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04.
JPMorgan European Discovery Company Profile
