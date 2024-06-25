JPMorgan European Discovery (JEDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from JPMorgan European Discovery’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan European Discovery Stock Performance

JPMorgan European Discovery stock opened at GBX 461.98 ($5.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £672.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2,572.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 471.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 445.13. JPMorgan European Discovery has a 52 week low of GBX 352.68 ($4.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 488.50 ($6.20). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04.

JPMorgan European Discovery Company Profile

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

