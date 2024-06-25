JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Boosted by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.1% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST remained flat at $50.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

