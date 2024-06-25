JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,314,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 4.9% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $66,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 116,230 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,461,000.

NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,096. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

